Callahan Advisors LLC Has $11.34 Million Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Eagle Materials worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 105.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 29.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director George John Damiris sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.62, for a total transaction of $277,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,135.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.78.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $295.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $306.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.44). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $623.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

