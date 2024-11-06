BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. BWX Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to ~$3.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.200 EPS.
BWX Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %
BWXT stock opened at $116.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $74.62 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.
BWX Technologies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.
