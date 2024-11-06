BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $129.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BWXT. Barclays downgraded BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.68. 306,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,724. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.69 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in BWX Technologies by 11,107.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 827,523 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 1,121.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 578,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,916,000 after buying an additional 530,749 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,381,000 after acquiring an additional 318,598 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,408,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,161,000 after acquiring an additional 203,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

