BTIG Research Has Lowered Expectations for Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s previous close.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.76.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Trading Down 25.6 %

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $18.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,825,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Exact Sciences has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $79.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.96 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.