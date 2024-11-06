Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE BAM opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

