Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.
Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSE BAM opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $57.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.45.
Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 134.51%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on BAM
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Discover the 3 Best-Performing Biotech IPO Stocks of 2024
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hims & Hers: Why This Healthcare Stock’s Growth Makes It a Buy
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Astera Labs’ Big Stock Jump: Can the Growth Be Sustained?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.