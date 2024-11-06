Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAM has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.29% and a return on equity of 92.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 194,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 574.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 263,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

