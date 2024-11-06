Brokers Offer Predictions for TSE:PRN FY2024 Earnings

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leede Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Profound Medical in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Leede Financial analyst D. Loe forecasts that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Leede Financial also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Profound Medical Stock Down 3.7 %

TSE PRN opened at C$10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.95, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 8.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.51. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$9.55 and a twelve month high of C$16.00. The stock has a market cap of C$267.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$3.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.42 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashed Osman Dewan acquired 9,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$125,480.25. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

