Brokerages Set Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target at $22.75

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEVI. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $16.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.85%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,520. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $79,778.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,508.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,176 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,520. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,083.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,923,206 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,107 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,070.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,431,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,600,000 after buying an additional 1,365,574 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,794.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,244,873 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,818 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,274,326 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 756,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,817,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

