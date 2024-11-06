Brokerages Set Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT at C$23.70

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada from C$21.75 to C$26.75 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC opened at C$22.18 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$14.47 and a 12-month high of C$22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,070.99.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.13. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 603.77%. The business had revenue of C$5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.5789474 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Christophe Hennebelle purchased 1,900 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,830.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.