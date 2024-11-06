Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Announces Earnings Results

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions updated its FY24 guidance to $3.37-$3.42 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.370-3.420 EPS.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE BFAM traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.22. 523,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,816. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.28. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 66.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $141.90.
In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,476,186.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $112,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,186.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $549,397 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
