Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of BOWL stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.62.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.30. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bowlero will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Bowlero by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after purchasing an additional 205,902 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bowlero by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,290,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,698,000 after purchasing an additional 32,076 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bowlero by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Bowlero during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,648,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

