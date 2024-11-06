BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $112.32 and last traded at $112.29, with a volume of 7444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.91.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Forward LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Forward LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, David Kennon Inc grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

