BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Price

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $259.66 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $189.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.43.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 518.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,489,000 after buying an additional 39,839 shares in the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,844,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

