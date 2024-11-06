Blast (BLAST) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $161.04 Million

Blast (BLAST) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Blast token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $161.04 million and $14.40 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blast has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69,277.64 or 0.99802688 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,226.34 or 0.99728780 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,880,848,232 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,854,100,289.351852 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00728852 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $13,697,407.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

