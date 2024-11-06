Bitcoin Latinum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (LTNM)

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Latinum has a total market cap of $76.81 million and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum launched on September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. Bitcoin Latinum’s official website is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Latinum

