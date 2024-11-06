Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.42 ($0.50) and traded as low as GBX 5.01 ($0.07). Biome Technologies shares last traded at GBX 6.05 ($0.08), with a volume of 20,760 shares trading hands.

Biome Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,386.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 38.42.

Biome Technologies Company Profile

Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.

