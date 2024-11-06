BioLineRx’s (BLRX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 27.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

