Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $261,000 Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.