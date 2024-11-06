Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,496 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,496 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VEU stock opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

