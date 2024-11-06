Belite Bio (BLTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.
Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Belite Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Belite Bio Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of BLTE traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,952. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -56.99 and a beta of -1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.00.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.
