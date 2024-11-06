Beazer Homes USA (BZH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 2.5 %

Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $994.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04. Beazer Homes USA has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $35.20.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.