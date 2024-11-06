Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $58.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Beasley Broadcast Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BBGI stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

