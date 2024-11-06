Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $918,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 337.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,639 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after buying an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,333.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 470,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 456,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 978,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,263,000 after acquiring an additional 280,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $67.59 and a 1-year high of $90.18.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

