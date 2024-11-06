Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $136.11 and a 12 month high of $178.18. The company has a market cap of $123.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

