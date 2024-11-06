Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,602,120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,064,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795,748 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 35,611.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,054,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,892,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023,436 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 21,816.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,167,970,000 after buying an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,314,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,051,613,000 after buying an additional 135,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,182,657 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,355,939,000 after acquiring an additional 688,717 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,797 shares of company stock worth $19,211,821. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $251.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities raised Tesla to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.