Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 485 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 205,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 40,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $3,227,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $139.03 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

