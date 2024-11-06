Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Koppers (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 82.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NYSE KOP opened at $35.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $720.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.84. Koppers has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $58.23.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $208,063.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $388,516. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 170.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Koppers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 237.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

