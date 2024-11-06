Barclays Upgrades Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) to Overweight

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $180.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $158.00. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE KEYS opened at $154.89 on Monday. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $119.72 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 28.7% during the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 80,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after buying an additional 37,528 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 226,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,056,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 22,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.