Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for APi Group (NYSE:APG) Stock Price

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get APi Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.64.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,267,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 178,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $6,288,479.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,267,479 shares in the company, valued at $503,071,309.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 5,679 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $204,671.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,252.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 37,531 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.