Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Stock Price

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 2.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.23. 136,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1,167.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,182,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,275 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

