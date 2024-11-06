Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Stock

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.87. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 88.30% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in BellRing Brands by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

