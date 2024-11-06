Barclays Begins Coverage on Rollins (NYSE:ROL)

Equities research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.83.

ROL stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $236,545.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,129.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 10,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

