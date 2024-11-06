Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.64 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 3436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.02.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.67.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $58.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 91.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter worth $201,000. Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $216,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 19.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

