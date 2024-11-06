BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 26726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.09.

BKU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on BankUnited from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Hovde Group increased their target price on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush lifted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on BankUnited from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.33.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.65 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 47.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BankUnited by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 17.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

