Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.00 and last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 5118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Bank First Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.30.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bank First by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Bank First by 102.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Bank First during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 169.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

