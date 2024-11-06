Ballast Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after purchasing an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after purchasing an additional 107,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 135,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,746. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.19 and a 12-month high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.