Balentine LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Balentine LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,733,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 26.2% of Balentine LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Balentine LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $665,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $279.51 and a fifty-two week high of $397.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

