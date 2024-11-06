Balentine LLC Invests $445,000 in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,243.19 on Wednesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $467.62 and a twelve month high of $1,248.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $956.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.37.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.35 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

