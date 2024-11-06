Balentine LLC Has $7.34 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $61.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.07. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $63.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.