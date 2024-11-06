Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 3,641 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Balentine LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Price Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $98.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.33 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.20.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.92.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

