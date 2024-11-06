Bailard Inc. Has $49.36 Million Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,348 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $49,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 55,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 56,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

