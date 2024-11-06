B. Riley Has Bearish Forecast for Champion Iron Q3 Earnings

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Champion Iron in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Desjardins raised Champion Iron to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Iron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.

Champion Iron Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CIA opened at C$5.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Champion Iron has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.87.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

