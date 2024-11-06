Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 370 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 103.2% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

QUAL opened at $178.69 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.