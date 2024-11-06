Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $843,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,591,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,519,000 after purchasing an additional 383,302 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 287,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 54,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 268,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

