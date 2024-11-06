Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.13.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.