Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,698 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.02. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

