Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,415 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Price Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

