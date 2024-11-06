Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,612 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $11,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. 23,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,921. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $67.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.26.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

