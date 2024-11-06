Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Price Performance

AI traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.97. 19,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,903. The company has a market capitalization of C$488.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.18. The company has a current ratio of 62.51, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of C$9.95 and a 52-week high of C$12.00.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. The firm had revenue of C$24.93 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.0597015 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

