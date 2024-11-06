Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $224.35, but opened at $216.65. Atlassian shares last traded at $220.14, with a volume of 1,033,711 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total value of $1,770,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,807,142.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $230,860.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $338,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,124.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W downgraded Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Atlassian from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.16.

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $40,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

